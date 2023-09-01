Ladakh based Fire & Fury Corps celebrates 24th Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 1: Fire and Fury Corps celebrated its 24th Raising Day today at Leh, with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Leh War Memorial to honour the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during various operations in Ladakh.

Officiating Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial on behalf of all ranks of Fire and Fury Corps.

The elite Fire and Fury Corps was raised on September 1, 1999 in the aftermath of the Kargil War. Since its raising, the Corps has successfully ensured sanctity of the Line of Control as well as Line of Actual Control, while maintaining eternal vigil at some of the highest battlefields in the world including the Siachen Glacier.

The Corps, since its raising, has been instrumental in development of infrastructure in Ladakh for common use of the Army and civilians, thereby, promoting development in Ladakh. The Corps has stood steadfast with the people of Ladakh in times of natural calamities, providing assistance and support in relief, rescue and rebuilding of infrastructure.

On the occasion of the Raising Day of the Corps, all ranks once again pledged to defend own borders with their blood and reaffirmed their wholehearted support to the people of Ladakh.