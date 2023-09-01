J&K suffering due to anti-people policies of BJP: Wani

AAP leader with supporters joins Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Congress received shot in the arm today especially in Jammu Urban District when senior Aam Admi Party leader Jyoti Vaid along with hundreds of women joined Congress Party at PCC office Jammu here.

They were welcomed in the party by JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani along with working president Raman Bhalla and other prominent leaders – Balbir Singh, Manmohan Singh, Ved Mahajan, Pranav Shagotra, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma and others.

JKPCC chief while welcoming them in the party fold said that Congress Party is an instrument of service to the people, which has remained dedicated to the cause of serving the people. He said Congress believes in strengthening the people and is committed to equitable development of the UT. He said Congress Party is duty bound to address the urges and aspirations of the people, for the fact, it is the Congress Party alone which has always taken care of the urges and aspirations of the people.

Wani described BJP dispensation as anti-poor and anti- development, saying due to anti-people polices of BJP, the sufferings of the common man increased manifold. The insensitive government pushed people to the wall, as unemployment has increased, prices have risen and developmental activities have suffered a lot. He claimed that BJP Government pushed back State in all sectors and no progress has been recorded in the core sectors like PHE, PDD, R&B, Health, Education, etc during last more than nine years.

Raman Bhalla said that the people of Jammu region feel utterly cheated and betrayed for the failure of BJP leaders to represent and agitate their concerns. He said that people who want to contribute to the political discourse and development of the JK UT must become part of the Congress’s growth story. The doors are open for the people who want to contribute in the party’s efforts to see the state out of the present mess,” he said.

Prominent among those who joined included- Madhu Abrol, Arun Abrol, Som Raj, Parwinder Kour, Meenu Sharma, Baby Gupta, Nishu Gupta, Kamla Sharma, Anju Devi, Veena Devi, Kailosho Devi, Babloo, Varun Mehra, Rajan Sharma, Ajay Vaid, Priya, Ritu and others.