Seva Dal real backbone of Congress Party: Bhalla

New office bearers for Doda announced

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Former Minister and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today said that Seva Dal is really the backbone of Congress Party.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Seva Dal at Party office Shahidi Chowk Jammu organised by president Congress Sevadal J&K Vijay Sharma today, Raman Bhalla, who was the chief guest said that Congress Seva Dal is the backbone of the Congress party and known for its discipline and passion, which is reflected in its organisational fabric and method of operation.

Bhalla recalled the time when Seva Dal training was mandatory to get Congress membership. He said Indira Gandhi made Rajiv Gandhi join the Congress via the Seva Dal too. From Nehru to Rahul, all Congress leaders referred to the Seva Dal members as the ‘true soldiers of Congress’, Bhalla said.

Working president said with the passage of time there may be some changes in the norms which needs to be corrected and stressed the need of strengthening Congress Seva Dal at the grass root level, in order to infuse spirit of service to people irrespective of caste creed, color, region or religion besides establishing strict discipline in the organization at all levels.

PCC general secretary, Yogesh Sawhney also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Raman Bhalla, on the recommendation of incharge Chenab valley and general secretary State Parvez Wani and District president Congress Sevadal Doda OP Bhagat, gave away appointment orders to new members. Swami Raj has been nominated as Block president Bhagwan, Kailash Chand Block vice president, Hamidullah as general secretary, Anil Kumar as secretary and Inder Jeet as joint secretary.

Mohd Yaseen has been nominated as president Block Marmat, Shah Nawaz as Secretary Besides Suresh Kumar as Communication Coordinator Doda and Farooq Ahmed joint secretary of Block Bhaghwan.

One more decision was taken by the Party state leadership team on the honesty and hardwork of Chenab valley incharge Parvaiz Wani, he has been given the additional charges of district Reasi and district Udhampur.

Others who were present in the meeting included Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Atul Sharma, Chander Sheikhar besides Mahila Sevadal president Tamana Heer, State Mahila team Rajni Devi, Anita Devi , Chanchal and president Block Congress Committee Marmat Syed Khan.