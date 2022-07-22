CEC, DC, LBA prez meet Dalai Lama

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 22: Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson accompanied by DC/CEO LAHDC Leh Shrikant Suse and president LBA Thupstan Chhewang met with 14th Dalai Lama at Photang Geyphel-ling, here today.

The officials expressed their happiness on seeing Dalai Lama in good health and sought blessings from him. Tashi Gyalson on behalf of the people of Leh-Ladakh expressed gratitude to Dalai Lama for paying his kind visit to Ladakh this summer to bestow his blessings to the sentient beings. The CEC also expressed gratitude to Dalai Lama over his decision of visiting Lingshed village, which is one of the remotest villages of Leh and the Zanskar region as well.

CEC Gyalson informed Dalai Lama about various developments activities witnessing by the people of Ladakh post formation of Ladakh as a Union Territory. He further apprised Dalai Lama that the Ladakh Administration and the Hill Council Leh is committed to the equal and parallel development of all the Tibetans residing in Ladakh in line with the local citizens. He added that in recent times, Tibetans have equally benefitted from various developmental progress and basic essential supplies which include electrification, road connectivity, water facilities, and many more to count on.

Gyalson also apprised Dalai Lama about the recent launch of the Social-Emotional and Ethical (SEE) learning curriculum in the Government schools of Leh district by LAHDC Leh on the auspicious occasion of the 87th birthday of Dalai Lama.

Dalai Lama expressed happiness over the decision of introducing SEE learning in the schools. He further appreciated Ladakh Administration, CEC, MP Ladakh and DC Leh for their efforts in the collective development of all sectors in the region.

Furthermore, the CEC Gyalson requested Dalai Lama to have a separate interaction session with the Councillors of LAHDC Leh, BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs and District Officers soon.