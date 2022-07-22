FAA aspirants meet Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: A delegation of the aspirants of Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) led by Tejinder Pal Singh, Youth National Conference (YNC) district president urban met the Party president and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah at his Jammu residence.

The delegation members narrated to Dr Farooq Abdullah their tale of woes pertaining to the recruitment and requested him to highlight their issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament.

Explaining their miseries to Dr Abdullah, they said that they are having sleepless nights due to reports surfacing scrapping of FAA selection list by the authorities. They added that it is quite unjust that the career of maximum deserving candidates is being marred as they are being forced to pay the price of those few who probably resorted to cheating.

Tejinder Singh informed the MP that almost the entire recruitment process for FAA has been completed and now talking of scrapping it is a big fraud on the young meritorious and deserving aspirants. He said that the deserving aspirants had worked hard day and night for almost 2 years to prepare for this exam and when the final selection list is about to come, it is being allegedly scrapped due to fault of some mischievous elements which will undoubtedly leave these aspirants disheartened and disappointed. He appealed the NC president to raise this genuine issue of the aspirants in the Parliament.

Dr Abdullah gave a patient hearing to the FAA aspirants and assured to raise their issue in the Parliament on priority.

Other NC leaders present on the occasion were Rattan Lal Gupta (provincial president, Jammu Province), Sheikh Bashir Ahmed (provincial secretary Jammu), Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo (zone president, Chenab Valley), Vijay Lochan (PP SC Cell Jammu) and Abdul Gani Teli (PP OBC Cell Jammu).