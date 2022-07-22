Dr Itoo reviews execution of tented accommodation, homestay policies

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 22: Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo today held a detailed review with respect to enhancing bed capacity by executing tented accommodation and homestay policies in order to attract more tourists.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all development authorities, senior officers of Tourism Department, Resort Officers of various tourist destinations and other concerned.

The aim of the meeting was to fast track the execution of Homestay policy and tented accommodation and popularise among the potential stakeholders.

While discussing the identification of destinations and resorts, Director Tourism Kashmir fixed the targets for the destinations and urged the officers to work in mission mode so that the set targets would be achieved within the stipulated timeline. He said the best achieving stakeholders and officers would be suitably rewarded by the Department. He also asked the concerned officers to encourage locals entrepreneurs at these destinations for home stays and tented accommodations and also make those home stays functional at already identified locations at the earliest.

The Director Tourism impressed upon the CEOs and Resort Officers to organise capacity building programmes for intending stakeholders for their handholding and popularising the said policies.

On the occasion, a target for tented accommodation and home stays was set for all the concerned CEOs and Resort Officers and were asked to flag issues, if any, before the directorate so that those would be resolved at the earliest.

The meeting was informed that a mobile application has been developed for registration of Homestays by the Department.

During the meeting, Dr Itoo sought inputs and feedback from CEOs and resort officers and also discussed issues, bottlenecks, if any, tendering process and logistics at the destinations and tourist resorts.