Gandhi demonstrates live painting in SVA Sonipat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Eminent artist from J&K KK Gandhi demonstrated live painting skills to the students in School of Visual Arts, World University of Design, Sonipat during an art workshop titled ‘Rachnatmak’.

It was a workshop with a detailed demonstration of live painting exclusively by Gandhi, who guided students with his live painting skills and intricacies of his paintings. He created a wonderful mysterious Himalayan landscape (4 ft x 7 ft) as part of the workshop within 3 hours. His painting was so alive and vivid as if it was inviting the spectators to venture physically into the same.

The workshop was organized by the School of Visual Arts (Sonipat) to help students to get a fresh perspective on various art forms like painting, drawing, sculpting, print making and ceramic etc from time to time by eminent personalities who are currently working as professionally in the field of art and design. In second episode of ‘Rachnatmak’ series, the honour of being the resource person was given to KK Gandhi.

Towards end of the workshop, Gandhi was honoured with award of excellence by Vice Chancellor of World University of Design, Prof Sanjay Gupta.