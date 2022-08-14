Settle long standing issues of displaced Pandits: KPUF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Kashmiri Pandit United Front (KPUF) in a meeting here, today discussed various issues of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and urged the Government to settle them at an earliest.

In a handout issued by the convener of the Front, Satish Kissu the meeting demanded rehabilitation of displaced Pandits with honour, dignity and safety in their motherland Kashmir. It said though present Government took very bold steps in the interests of nation during last eight years however there is a disappointment among displaced KPs for the non-seriousness of the Government towards their long standing issue of rehabilitation.

The meeting said over 80 percent of the PM package employees live in rented accommodations which speaks volumes about the indifference of the Government towards KPs. It strongly demanded carving out a separate homeland for the rehabilitation of displaced Pandits in Valley.

The meeting also strongly advocated for the passage of Kashmiri Hindu shrines and Temples Bill for preservation of historical temples and shrines which are the heritage centers and cultural monuments for the posterity.

It demanded a pragmatic thinking and understanding of the concerns of PM Package employees working in Kashmir Valley and relocation of these employees outside Valley. Further it urged the Government to fetch the KPs data available with it to generate electoral rolls of the community and display the same on Relief Commissioner’s website as well as on CEO J&K’s website for checking the names in the voter lists.

The meeting also strongly appealed the community especially all KP organizations across the country to foster unity and come under one umbrella to take their 32 year long struggle to logical conclusion.