125 JKP personnel get Prez Medal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: A total of 125 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been awarded President’s Medal in various categories including Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious Services.

While 108 police personnel have been awarded President’s Medal for Gallantry, 2 have been awarded for Distinguished Service and 15 for Meritorious Service.

The Gallantry Awardees are Hilal Khaliq Bhat (DySP), Farooq Ahmad Mantoo (ASI), Chail Singh (HC), Atul Kumar Goel (DIG), Sanjeev Dev Singh (SI), Jeelani Kataria (SgCT), Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh (CT), Tahir Saleem Khan (SSP), Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh (HC), Raman Kumar (HC), Altaf Ahmad Shah (ASI), Zail Singh (SgCT), Ramesh Kumar Angral (SSP), Khaliq Hussain (DySP), Anil Kumar Sharma (Insp), Kasturi Lal (SgCT), Syed Majeed Mosavi (DySP), Shammi Kumar (DySP), Tousif Ahmad Mir (Insp), Muzafar Ahmad Wani (CT), Ashish Kumar Mishra (SP), Tanweer Ahmad Dar (SP), Mohd Rafi Malik (ASI), Mohd Muzaffar Bhat (SgCT), Viqar Younus (DySP), Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday (SgCT), Prithvi Raj (ASI), Gh Hassan Magray (HC), Firdous Ahmad Bhat (SgCT), DySP Mohd Ashrif (PMG), Tariq Hussain Najar (SgCT), Rajesh Kumar (CT), Mohd Ayob Mir (ASI), Mohd Imtiyaz Khan (HC), Yogesh Singh (SgCT), DySP Mohd Ashrif (1st BAR to PMG)), Ab Hamid Reshi (ASI), Tariq Rasool Wani (CT), Peer Parvaiz Ahmad (CT), Sameer Singh (CT), Ghulam Rasool Bhat (SI), Jatinder Singh (HC), Faiz Mohd (HC), Allah Din Khatana (CT), Ramesh Lal (Insp), Irshad Ahmad (HC), Anjum Javaid (SgCT), Anayat Ali Chowdhary (SDPO), Sharad (DySP), Zahid Iqbal Khan (SgCT), Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh (SgCT), Masroor Ali Wani (SI), Sheeraz Ahmad Kumar (SgCT), Shabir Ahmad Bhat (SgCT), Tanweer Ahmad Dar (SP), Nazir Ahmad Bijran (ASI), Ankush Sharma (SgCT), Manzoor Ahmad Lone (SgCT), Amit Verma (SP), Gh Mohd Rather (ASI), Yar Mohd (ASI), Naeem Rashid (SI), Amanpreet Singh (SgCT), Amit Sharma (CT), Shabir Ahmad Khan (DySP), Ab Rahim Sheikh (HC), Mohd Haseeb Mughal (SSP), Shazaad Ahmed Salaria (SP), Syed Sajad Hussain (SDPO), Surinder Singh (DySP), Musir Asgar (Insp), Sandeep Khajuria (HC), Rameez Raja (DySP), Viqar Younus (DySP), Riyaz Ahmad Ganai (SI), Shabir Ahmad Bhat (SgCT), Gurinderpal Singh (SP), Samir Hussain Dar (SgCT), Manzoor Ali Khan (CT), Shabir Ahmad (HC), Sadam Hussain Shah (HC), Sartaj Ahmad Dar (SgCT), Nawaz Ahmed (DySP), Saqib Ghani (DySP), Zahoor Ahmad (ASI), Khursheed Ashraf Lone (SgCT), Furqan Qadir (DySP), Sarfaraz Ahmad Dar (Insp), Obaid Ahmad (SgCT), Fayaz Ahmad Dhoond (SgCT), Sajjad Ahmad Shah (SP), Syed Sajad Hussain (SDPO), Sahil Mahajan (DySP), Kulwant Singh (ASI), Zakir Hussain (HC), Gurinderpal Singh (SP), Arvind Kumar Badgal (DySP), Farooq Ahmad (ASI), Manzoor Ahmad Malik (HC), Amritpal Singh (SSP), Mohd Rafiq (ASI), Hilal Ahmad Bhat (HC), Muzaffar Ahmad Naikoo (CT), Sanjeev Singh (SgCT), Nagpure Amod Ashok (SP), Sajjad Ahmad Shah (SP), Mohd Irfan Malik (Insp) and Syed Nasir Hussain (R/CT).

Mohan Lal Kaith (SSP Traffic, Rural Jammu) and Janardhan Singh Slathia, DySP (Steno), ZPHQ Jammu, bagged President’s Medal for Meritorious Service while Kulbir Singh (SSP, CO IRP 18th Battalion), Showkat Ahmad Dar (SSP, Principal, STC Sheeri, Baramulla), Sheikh Zulfkar Azad (SSP, Security Kashmir), Jatinder Singh Johar (SSP, AIG T/P PHQ), Randheer Singh (SSP, HG CD SDRF, HQ Gulshan Ground, Jammu), Gurmeet Singh (SP ACB), Abdul Hamid Dar (DySP, SPHQ), Ghulam Jeelani Bhat (DySP, CID HQ Srinagar), Abid Hussain Rafiqi (DySP, Crime, Jammu), Dharminder Chand (Inspector, Telecom), Amit Raina (SI, PC Srinagar), Abdul Hamid Famda (ASI, PC Srinagar), Super Dil (ASI, Line Officer, DPL Doda), Farooq Ahmad Bhat (HC, IR 6 Battalion) and Kanwal Kishore (HC, IRP 2nd Battalion Rajouri) have been awarded President Medal for Meritorious Services.