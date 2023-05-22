Settle KPs in Valley in accordance to their aspirations: APMAC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Setting one point agenda into motion, the All Party Action Committee Migrant (APMAC) Jagti in follow up of previous meetings, today urged the Government to take concrete steps in rehabilitating the displaced Pandits back in Valley in accordance to their geo-political aspirations.

The meeting which was attended by a large number of camp inmates at Jagti township today resolved that till the UT as well as Government of India will not work out a concrete one time policy for the rehabilitation of displaced people, with release of losses sustained by the displaced people on account of immovable and moveable left behind properties, land, crops, orchards, live stock, the displaced people will not pay any sort of expenses incurred on them in exile including power tariff.

They said that the Pandits were forced to leave Valley by gun tottering militants after the failure of then Governments both in the State as well as Centre to provide security to this miniscule minority and instil confidence among them. The meeting said the return and rehabilitation of Pandits in last 33 years by successive Governments and political parties has become a buzz word to exploit their sentiments while nothing was done on ground. It said three generations of the community have passed away hoping against the hope that they will return to their native land one day which has been nurtured by their forefathers for centuries together but that day has not come as no political party which ruled at the Centre as well as State took this issue seriously instead played with the sentiments of the community.

The meeting made it clear that the camp inmates dependent on meagre cash doles can’t pay any kind of fee to Government whether electricity or anything else and demanded that the Government should take concrete steps in settling the community in its homeland as per its geo-political aspirations.

The meeting decided to wait till completion of G.20 meet and after that the displaced Pandits will lodge a strong protest against this order, and the Government will be itself be responsible for consequences.