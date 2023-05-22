DC Rajouri reviews performance of Agriculture, allied Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, May 22: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, convened a high-level meeting to review the functioning of the Agriculture, Animal, and Sheep Husbandry departments.

The meeting shed light on various key aspects and showcased the district’s commitment towards agricultural development.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that a substantial stock of 4900 quintals against the required 5600 quintals of seeds for the Kharif season has been stored across different Panchayat and blocks. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the availability of an adequate quantity of seeds and fertilisers, thus ensuring uninterrupted farming operations.

Taking stock of the total cultivable land area under kharif, the Chief Agricultural Officer (CAO) informed the meeting that 51,500 hectares is dedicated to agricultural cultivation. “Maize dominates the farming landscape, with cultivation spread across 40500 hectares, followed by paddy on 5000 hectares, pulses on 2000 hectares, fodder on 4000 hectares and oilseeds on 100 hectares, ” he added.

Additionally, in line with the year being dedicated to millets, the department plans to introduce millets on 600 hectares of land with free seed distribution. The CAO further elaborated that four types of millets, including bajra, kodo, finger millet, and foxtail, would be introduced.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) in the district. He stressed to ensure that farmers were adequately covered and informed about the scheme’s benefits.

The meeting also shed light on the infrastructure for seed distribution in the district. It was revealed that there is an impressive network of 150 agriculture seed stores, with each store catering to the needs of two panchayats. This robust distribution network ensures easy access to quality seeds for farmers across the region, promoting efficient agricultural practices and maximising productivity.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the progress under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and directed the stakeholders to ensure the participation of SHGS, cooperatives and farmers so that the benefits can percolate to the last man standing in line.

He also reviewed the progress of different schemes of the Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department in the district.