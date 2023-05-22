K K Gandhi awarded Austria’s peace dove ‘GruberTaube’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Prominent artist from Jammu, K K Gandhi has been awarded peace dove “GruberTaube” of Stille Nacht (Silent Night) Museum Hallein, Austria.

During his stay as “artist in residence” in Hallein, Salzburg, Austria, K K Gandhi was chosen as a messenger of peace. As he travels back to Jammu, he will be carrying the peace dove with him.

The bronze sculpture was designed by the artist and sculptor Richard Hillinger, who came up with a concept of assigning individual doves to well-known people.

This particular bird is named GruberTaube and acts as a messenger of peace, while visiting different people or institutions. Its mission is to travel the world during ten months of the year and to return to the Silent Night Museum Hallein during the pre-Christmas season.

Pertinent to mention that the artwork GruberTaube (GruberDove) was assigned to the composer Franz Xaver Gruber (1787- 1863), who created the music of the world-famous Christmas song Silent Night, Holy Night. The dove has her permanent home at the Silent Night Museum Hallein, in Salzburg, Austria.

K K Gandhi was invited to Hallein on behalf of the charitable union Taj MaHallein, which cooperates with the Government-registered trust Designing Destiny in an empowerment project for ladies in Jammu. One of the scopes of the Hallein-based union is to facilitate communication and cultural exchange between India and Austria.

Gandhi was invited to visit Austria for three weeks. The dove stands for peace, justice, freedom, humanity, democracy and human rights.