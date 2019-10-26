Sethi releases Bhajan Video

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), general secretary, Yudhvir Sethi today said that music plays an important role in reaching out to masses and had always remained a medium of expression in cultural history of India since ages. Sight from Sufi saints to modern day singers have all conveyed their emotions through music be it recitation of Bhajans or singing songs.

Yudhvir Sethi was speaking at a video release function here, today in which he was the chief guest.

BJP State vice-president, Rajeev Charak, senior journalist, Sohail Kazmi, Dr Usha Kher Dy SP and also a well known singer, Ashok Jogi, Raj Kumar were the guests of honour.

A video cassette comprising of Bhajans dedicated to cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi titled “Main Kamli Sherawali Di” was released where Yudhvir Sethi was the chief guest. The bhajans in the video have all been sing by renowned singer Summi and directed by Jitendra Jitu. Rajiv Kumar Jad coordinated the entire shoot as well as Bhajan videos.

Speaking on the occasion, Yudhvir Sethi congratulated the entire team of video cassette and hoped that this will make waves in music industry besides is liked by devotees who throng cave shrine throughout the year. He added that after abrogation of Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir has opened its door to the world and music industry besides film industry must make its presence felt here in a big way.