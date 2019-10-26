Manav, other 7 cueists enter QFs of Junior Snooker

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Manav Pathania along with other seven cueists entered the last eight stages of the ongoing Junior Snooker Championship, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here.

In the second round matches played today, Manav defeated Sanam Dogra (2-0) by 55-46, 59-25; Robin Kumar beat Vansh Gupta (2-0) by 29-28, 56-24; Ansh Chopra drubbed Satyam Padha (2-0) by 52-30, 59-30; Akash Gupta outplayed Sadhanshu Gupta (2-0) by 75-42, 60-34; Manav Pathania trounced Sanand Sharma (2-1) by 58-69, 50-20, 69-29; Aman Sharma got the better of Ananya Mahajan (2-1) 53-30, 58-80, 51-41; Sourav prevailed over Himanshu Jaral (2-0) by 56-27, 55-07 and Akshat Gupta got walkover against Faizan Choudhary.