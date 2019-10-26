Grand finale of Mirchi Diwali Festival held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Mirchi Diwali Festival, a week-long, extravagant and mass shopping festival for the people of Jammu city concluded today at Palm Island Mall with its grand finale during which different gifts and prizes were distributed among the participants.

The Festival started on 19th October during which the people of the city were offered a chance to win a brand new TVS scooty pep and many other exciting gifts and vouchers by spending only Rs 1500 at various stores in the mall.

The grand finale of the event started with the host Mirchi Nikki welcoming the crowd with applauses and filling the crowd in on the activities of the event so far. She hosted the show in her very own ‘desi’ style. Much to the crowd’s amusement Mirchi Nikki enacted her on air character of ‘desi’ Aleska and left the crowd laughing their hearts out. To make the event more engaging and interactive, multiple rounds of Tambola game were played which added more to the crowd’s entertainment.

Adding even more amusement to the day of the finale, the host also engaged the folks in some fun filled conversations and activities and ensured that everyone was in full Diwali spirits and enjoying to their fullest. Before declaring the winner of the grand prize, different gifts and vouchers were distributed to the people who participated in the activities of the event.

The grand finale of the Mirchi Diwali happiness was culminated by presenting a TVS scooty as the grand prize to the winner Vivek Kumar. Radhe Sham Choudhary, owner of The Palm Island Mall were also present at the event and actively contributed to the occasion by distributing the gifts and prizes to the crowd.