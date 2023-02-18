Serpentine queues at temples on Maha Shivratri festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Long and serpentine queues at temples right from wee hours to late in the evening, stalls offering eatables to devotees and others across the city, heavy public rush, traffic jams and presence of cops at almost every corner remained a common sight in the City of Temples on Saturday as it was Maha Shivratri festival-an annual religious event celebrated by Hindus across the world.

Almost all the temples especially those associated with Bhagwan Shiv were beautifully decorated with flowers and colourful lights and vendors selling flowers and other items were present at these religious places in big numbers.

At most of the temples and at many other places Bhandaras were organised to offer eatables to the devotees and other people while many people observed fast on this day and some others, especially some sects of saints, consumed cannabis.

Prominent temples of Shiva in Jammu like Peer Kho, Aap Shambhu temple at Roop Nagar, Ranvireshwar temple, Panjbakhtar Mandir and many more remained a special attraction for the heavy rush of devotees who paid obeisance at these religious places chanting religious slogans of ‘Har Har Mahadev, Bum Bum Bhole’ etc.

An adequate security arrangement was in place at all the prominent temples and at many other places to prevent any untoward incident on this occasion and cops were seen checking devotees at prominent temples while traffic jams were also witnessed at many places in the city due to heavy rush of the devotees and parking of vehicles remained a big problem.

Devotees offered water mixed with milk and many other things to Shivling at the temples and prayed for wellbeing of their loved ones.

Centuries old Shiva temple of Purmandal was specially decorated on this occasion with spectacular arrangement of lights and beautification works using flowers and all the required facilities were put in place to facilitate the visiting devotees.

Proper rituals were performed at Abhimukteshwar and Ranvireshwar temples of Shiva in Uttarbehni.

Earlier in the day, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust and former Minister, Ajatshatru Singh along with his wife Ritu Singh and Trust’s president, Ajay Gandotra visited Umapati Mahadev Temple in Purmandal and performed traditional Pooja and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K.

They also performed traditional Pooja in three Shiv Temples in Utterbehni including Abhimukteshwar Temple.

Ajatshatru Singh also visited Peer Kho Temple in Jammu and performed special Pooja.

He said that the Trust has ensured foolproof arrangements for devotees on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

“The Trust has taken a lot of pain in ensuring that no devotee face inconvenience with regard to basic facilities of cleanliness and other amenities,” Ajatshatru maintained.

On this auspicious occasion, several prominent persons including Mayor, Rajinder Sharma; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, Sanjeev Verma; ADGP, Mukesh Singh; Commissioner Secretary Planning, Raghav Langer; Achal Sethi, Secretary Law Department along with his wife, Arun Gupta; president Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu and others visited Shree Ranbireshwar Temple in Jammu and performed special Pooja arranged by the Dharmarth Trust.

At night Jangams (a special sect of religious men) recited Shiv Vivah (marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati) with proper rituals.

All the platforms of social media were used by people, even non-Hindus, to extend best wishes to their friends, relatives and other loved ones on this occasion.

There were reports of Maha Shivratri celebrations from other districts of Jammu province also.

In Bhadarwah many devotees visited ancient Gupt Ganga Temple to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri.

The devotees offered Bael and Bael Patri to Lord Shiva while chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

Main function in Bhadarwah was organised at ancient Gupt Ganga Temple near Jai road.

Some students prayed for success in upcoming matriculation exams.

“My exams are approaching and I am here not only for Maha Shivratri Pooja but to seek blessings from lord Shiva for success in my examinations as well,” said Payal-a student from Bhadarwah.

The festival was also celebrated with full religious enthusiasm in Banihal, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Sangaldaan, Batote, Drabshala, Nagseni, Chinta, Thathri and other places as well.