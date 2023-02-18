Cong launches ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ prog in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Former Union Minister and AICC observer for J&K Bharat Singh Solanki today said that Congress Party has taken up ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign to take Rahul Gandhi’s message to every house in all States after successful completion of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Launching the Hath Se Hath Jodo programme in Srinagar today Solanki said Congress leaders, District presidents and other PCC delegates in the UT would commence similar Yatras at their convenience in their respective areas to take the message of Rahul Gandhi to every house in Jammu and Kashmir, besides all segments in the J&K should be covered before March 26, 2023 adding that Congress Party will infuse confidence among the people.

After “Bharat Jodo Yatra” Congress party has launched another programme that the “Haath Se Haath Jodo” campaign at National level and it will also win everybody’s hearts. Under this programme the party workers will deliver a letter written by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a “charge sheet” against the Central Government to each house-hold.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani chalked out a detailed programme and communicated to Party functionaries throughout the JKUT. He said this is a tough task but our dedicated Party cadres will accomplish it. Wani said that “Hath Se Hath Jodo” campaign launched is another greatest initiative of the Congress party to infuse confidence amongst the people. Starting from Feb 28, it is scheduled to end on March 26, and party workers will reach out to all the Panchayats, villages and Polling booths of the UT as mass contact programme.

He said that there is an intense economic crisis brewing- joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country’s wealth.”People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering and there is a deep sense of hopelessness amongst the people, but the Congress Party will strongly resent the oppressive and wrong measures of BJP Govt at Centre and will make it accountable and answerable to people,” he added.

Wani urged upon the Party cadre to ensure successful completion of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan.

Senior party leaders Mohd Anwar Bhat, Abdul Gani Khan, DCC presidents, frontal heads and PCC delegates were present on this occasion.