Series of initiatives taken by Modi Govt for overall development of J&K: Union MoS

*Local MP Dr Jitendra played great role in development of UT

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 16: Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli today said that the Government of India under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken series of initiatives for Jammu and Kashmir to ensure overall development of the UT.

Click here to watch video

The Union MoS was in Doda as part of Union Government’s public outreach programme for J&K. In his address, the Union MoS counted numerous developmental and individual benefit measures that his Ministry has taken which include establishment of hospitals for the working class, laying of gas pipeline, upgradation of schools, creation of de-addiction centres, upgradation of ECIS hospitals, registration of un-organised workers on e-shram portal and sanction of LPG gas connections to the women of BPL families under Ujjwala-2.

Teli said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the J&K is on the path of development and the local MP of the area Dr Jitendra Singh has a great role in it. He said today if we are seeing development in north east parts of the country that is the result of hard work and dedication of Dr Jitendra as Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

“While coming here, we crossed a bridge and I was told that it was completed only last year. Thereafter, we passed through Chennani-Nashri tunnel, which is India’s longest road tunnel and the country’s first tunnel with a fully integrated tunnel control system. A number of such developmental works are going on in J&K,” he said, adding, Dr Jitendra Singh being local knows infrastructure requirement in J&K and time to time, he uses to tell about that and thus, he has a great role in development of the UT.

On the occasion, the Minister distributed sanction letters of LPG connections under Ujjwala-2.0, e-Shram cards among scores of beneficiaries and Covid Care relief cheques identified under Atal Bhimit Yojana at Community Hall Doda. He also inaugurated the newly widened Ghat road stretch of 4 km constructed under CRF at an estimated cost of 813 lakh.

While addressing the gathering, the Union MOS congratulated all the beneficiaries especially the females for getting rid of the traditional fuels that cause health problems. The Union MOS directed all the Oil companies to ensure that no family shall be left out without LPG facilities, and also to register all the unorganized workers on e-shram portal. He also asked the locals to submit the applications for the sanctioning of Petrol pumps as per the required specifications.

DDC Chairperson Doda Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment Sarita Chauhan, DC Doda Vikas Sharma, SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed, ED IOCL, besides DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, MC president Doda and other officers were present on the occasion.

The Minister also interacted with various deputations which included DDC members, BDC chairpersons, MC Chairman and members, sarpanchs/panchs, recently constituted youth clubs, women SHGs and political leaders. The deputations which met with the Minister projected various demands of public importance to which the Minister gave patient hearing.