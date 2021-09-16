LG releases Ramesh Arora’s poetry collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released former MLC, Ramesh Arora’s poetry collection titled ‘Anubhutiyan’ at Raj Bhavan here.

While releasing the book and a poster of one of its songs penned down by the former MLC, the Lt Governor said that it’s difficult to write poetry being in public life. He appreciated Arora for the tremendous work and said that he found the book excellent in expression and content, which will certainly inspire many readers to write poetry.

‘I express hope that Arora will come up with a new book in future as he has the capacity of writing Shayari’, Lt Governor said.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC; Shamsher Singh Manhas, former MP; Kavinder Gupta, former Dy CM; Abdul Gani Kohli, former Minister; Charanjit Singh Khalsa, Ex MLC; . M.K. Bhardwaj, President Bar Assosiation Jammu were present on the occasion.