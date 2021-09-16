Gem Labs launches ‘Super Premium Series’ pure gems

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: Gem Labs—a trusted name in the field of branded gems and precious stones launched its latest ‘Super Premium Series’ of gems in the City of Temples during a simple function here today.

While talking to reporters, Savinder Singh of Gem Labs said that the company has already a well established market network across Jammu and after having been effected by the COVID-19 pandemic for around two years and the company too had to defer its further initiatives during this period. However, the company has initiated its further expansion programme with the launch of ‘Super Premium Series’ of gems and precious stones here today, he added. The expansion programme would further be extended to Srinagar also. He said that under this series the company shall provide to its esteemed customers cent percent pure and lab certified gems at varying range of prices with full guarantee and insurance.

Citing the example of Sapphire, he said that the price of this gem would begin from fifty thousand to one lakh rupees and would go upto the higher range of twenty lakh rupees or even more.

Savinder Singh said, we are already supplying the gems and precious stones to substantial number of dealers across Jammu including Vardhaman Jewellers in Gandhi Nagar, Vardhaman Jewellers Talab Tilloo, M/s Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar, and Krishna Jewellers besides many more in Sunderbani, Udhampur, etc.

He asserted that customers across Jammu have full trust and confidence in our products as the company has been serving the people across J&K for the past 25 years and our esteemed customers will feel the difference in the gems and precious stones under the latest launched ‘Super Premium Series’ by the company.