Senior Pakistani opposition leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested

Islamabad, Jan 25: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party senior leader Fawad Chaudhry amidst raging political tension in the country.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib, Chaudhry was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore.

“This imported government has gone berserk,” Habib tweeted.

An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest.

The arrest of Chaudhry, 52, came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan.

It prompted dozens of party workers to gather at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to foil any attempt to take him in custody.

The arrest of Chaudhry further deepens political fault lines in Pakistan where the Khan-led opposition is demanding snap polls.

General elections in Pakistan are due after August. However, Khan is demanding snap polls. (PTI)