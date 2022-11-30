Senior journalist Kanchan Sharma passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Senior journalist Kanchan Sharma passed away this afternoon at her resident after brief illness.

She was about 62 and is survived by her husband and one son.

She was not keeping well for past few months.

Kanchan Sharma worked with regional and national newspapers and retired from Dainik Jagran.

Her cremation will take place at 12 noon at Jogi Gate cremation ground on December 1.

Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) president Sanjeev Pargal has extended condolences to the family of Kanchan Sharma on her demise.