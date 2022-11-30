Dr Sehrish e-inaugurates schools under ADP

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Nov 30: In a bid to upgrade the educational infrastructure in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired an Education Department meet through Zoom wherein various developmental activities were carried out for the betterment of the education institutions.

During the meeting, the DC e-inaugurated 36 Smart Elementary Schools, 18 Primary and 18 Middle schools under Aspirational District Programme. These schools were modernized with ECCE outlay; Digital infrastructure and renovated on modern lines.

18 more schools that were upgraded with Model Academic labs (Maths science & language labs) were also inaugurated.

The DC also reviewed the performance of the Education Department and stressed upon the concerned officers to work in coordination for achieving saturation in all the identified indicators under Aspirational District Programme.

Dr Sehrish also directed that the Transition rate from primary to upper primary school level should be elevated.

On the occasion, parameters of Gross Enrollment Ratio and Net Enrollment Ratio were discussed to improve the success rate of out-of-school children.