First ever Winter Tribal Festival organised in Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Nov 30: The first of its kind Tribal Winter Festival witnessed huge public rush at Ketson Bandipora.

The festival was organised at Ketson Bandipora by District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with Tourism and Tribal Welfare Departments in order to give boost to tourism in tribal areas.

The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed inaugurated the festival which recieved overwhelming response from locals dressed up in traditional attire.

The welcome address was presented by ADC Bandipora Waseem Raja. He called for public cooperation for promoting tourism in the area. Waseem Raja urged public to come forward for registering for homestays.

The programme witnessed variety of programmes which were mixture of music, dance, and depiction of culture through music and dances that attracted the attention of people and enthralled the audience who responded and appreciated by cheering at them.

To the beats of Typical Desi Dhol, people from Kashmiri community, Gujjars and Bakerwals hit the floor and shook legs together in a unique portrayal of cultural unity in diversity.

The Gatka was another attraction of the day that was performed by members of two tribal community portraying the fighting spirit of the Gujjar community amid all geographic, social and political odds.

Students from various schools presented skits and dramas highlighting the importance of education urging the community to educate their offspring, so as to improve their socio economic status of the people. A skit highlighting the ills of drug abuse was also presented by school children.

The day also witnessed attractive Kabbadi match and a unique tug of war between senior citizens and young participants.

Stalls were installed by Various departments including Agriculture, NRLM, Tourism, revenue, Horticulture etc

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed said that

Tribal areas have enough potential for tourism attraction to boost employment opportunities.

He highlighted the role of various Government sponsored, public oriented schemes for economic upliftment. He also stressed on councelling and rehabilitation of Drug addicts.

Dr. Owais assured development of sports infrastructure in the area to engage local youth.

He said the tribal winter festival brings together customs and traditions of tribals. He said that such festivals revive promote and preserve the tourism in the district.

The programme was attended by DDC member Aloosa, Mewa Jan, Padamshree Faisal Ali Dar, BDC Aloosa, officers,officials, PRIs and a large gathering of men women and children.