NC truly represents aspirations of J&K, Ladakh people: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 30: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Member Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that there is no alternative to NC and that it is the only party that truly represents the aspirations of people of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.

Abdullah expressed these remarks while addressing party workers’ meeting at Adalat Masjid, Mirza Kamail Sahib at Hawal. Party’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq was also present on the occasion.

Farooq said that in order to facilitate the creation of a desired and integrated future, the confines of Jammu and Kashmir’s identity, unique socio-political character has to be protected and only NC boasts the vigour and vitality to achieve that end.

“We have collectively outlived a traumatic past that we will never forget. We chose not to sit on our hands and mourn. Being the sole representative force of people’s political and developmental aspirations, we are leading from the front to protect J&K’s identity on the basis of an inclusive, secular, progressive, socialistic vision,” he added.

“We have to build solidarities across communities and undo injustices perpetrated on our people. It is only NC that can defend the genuine political, cultural, employment, developmental and economic interests of the people of J&K in the evolving situation. We have to remain cautious of the multiple enclaves that are being flouted to weaken our ranks and divide our voice,” Abdullah said.

Exhorting the party functionaries, Farooq said that NC has long been recognised with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“Party’s achievements in terms of empowering people, laying the foundations of democracy, watering of secular ideals, and ushering in a balanced and well-nuanced development in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir is embedded in the collective memory of our people. We have perpetuated the idea that people are the real source of power and the elected representatives are meant to serve the people,” he added.