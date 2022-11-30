Lack of proper heating arrangements in schools challenging for students: Farooqi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 30: Terming lack of proper heating arrangements in schools of Kashmir valley as a prime reason that makes life of students in winter season more challenging, state spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sheema Farooqi has called for an audit in all the schools of Kashmir valley to ensure that proper heating arrangements are made available.

In a press statement, Sheema Farooqi said that education system in Jammu and Kashmir has always suffered due to different reasons in the past few decades and unfortunately none of the Governments made any arrangements to fix these issues.

She mentioned about dire need of heating arrangements in education institutions as it is one of the major problem faced by the students but lack of arrangements results in the health concerns of children thus the causing disturbance in the whole circle of the society.

“The Government may expect students of certain class of the society to be warmly attired but what about others who cannot afford thermals and jackets to wear in the schools,” she said, adding that, “We cannot be biased about any of the students and we have to treat everyone equally.”

She said that even though Kashmir is one of the finest places to visit as a tourist in winter but this season in Kashmir is equally challenging and due to lack of facilities during winter life comes to a halt for everyone. She said that people in Kashmir valley face immense hardships during winter season and large scale curtailment in electricity supply makes things more challenging.

“Since there are no heating arrangements in educational institutions, Government or private alike, we urge the authorities to prepone the vacations for all the students of all standards, or else provide proper heating arrangements, both in classroom as well as in their transportation,” said Farooqi.