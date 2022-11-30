Cong will emerge stronger in Chenab region: PCC chief

*Minorities unsafe under BJP in Valley: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDOH (DODA), Nov 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress will emerge stronger in the entire Chenab region as the people are now more strongly behind the Congress Party.

Addressing a public rally at Gandoh (Bhalessa) today, organised by DDC Member Nadeem Sharief Niaz, son of former minister and veteran leader Late Mohd Sharief Niaz, Wani said that the people of Chenab valley have seen through the working and strategy of BJP and its sister concerns and are now fully with the secular and progressive policies of the Congress party.He said that congress cadres at grassroots are soldily with the party, so it will emerge much stronger in the coming elections.

JKPCC chief recalled and praised the leadership of Mohd Sharief Niaz who worked hard through out his long public life and brought about massive development in the region. He was always in the service of people and a man of masses commanding lot of respect in the entire Chenab region. He also lauded Nadeem Sharief Niaz who is following the footsteps of his late father.

Wani said that massive response to his tour in the entire erstwhile Doda district proves that the people are fully aware of the strategy of the ruling BJP to divide the people on religious lines and through its sister concerns and are not ready to be exploited emotionally or befooled by the tactics and are now more strongly with Congress than ever before. It makes him firmly believe that Congress will emerge much stronger in next elections in the entire Chenab valley, Wani claimed.

PCC working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for destroying the history, status, dignity and the democratic culture in Jammu and Kashmir and gave only miseries to all sections of society. He said BJP is enjoying the proxy rule in Jammu and Kashmir but passing on the buck for the incidents of mis-governance and mal administration to LG rule, while the people are highly critical of the lack of restoration of statehood and restoration of democracy.

Firing fresh salvo on BJP, Bhalla said that minorities in Kashmir are more unsafe under BJP rule than before especially after abrogation of special status, while strongly condemning selective and tagetted killings. The Centre and LG administration have failed to ensure safety of minorities and other innocents but it is harassing the minorities including KPs and Jammu employees to resume duties in Kashmir at the cost of their lives, Bhalla regretted.

Blaming BJP for unprecedented price rise, huge taxations of all sorts, record unemployment and an atmosphere of authoritarian rule, he said that a bureaucratic rule can’t be substitute to elected government, since they are not neither answerable nor approachable to the people.

Former MLA Ashok Dogra, senior leader Sheikh Mujeeb, former PYC president Pranab Shagotra, Pyare Lal Shan, Jahangir Sirwal, BDC Member Mohammed Abbas, Om Parkash Parihar and others also spoke on the occasion.