Education key to preparing youth for transforming India as global human resource hub: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JANDRAH, Nov 30: Highlighting the huge push given to education after the implementation of National Education Policy, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today exuded confidence about Jammu and Kashmir benefitting from the initiative in a big way.

“Education holds the key to youth empowerment and preparing them for transforming India into the world’s largest human resource hub”, Rana said while addressing parents and teachers at the Annual Day of National Academy High School, Jandrah in Nagrota Assembly constituency.

He expressed happiness over the immense interest being evinced by the parents in shaping the destiny of their children by ornamenting them with the treasure of wealth. He called for greater teacher-parent synergy for sound academic foundation of children and said interpersonal relationship between the two should form an important component of the learning process. Amid pulls and pressures of the modern times, the involvement of parents and teachers has assumed added and crucial significance in shaping the academic destiny of youngsters.

He expressed the hope that alongside academics, schools would pay matching attention towards extra-curricular activities, sports and personality development, which constitute important ingredients of the overall growth of students.

“Grooming young minds is a crucial challenge, not only for parents and students but also the management, which has to generate a conducive atmosphere for youngsters to grow in harmony”, Rana said and appreciated the growing role of the private sector in the field of education.

Describing the annual day function as a special occasion for students and their parents, the senior BJP leader hoped these events will prove beneficial for the young people to demonstrate their talent in various spheres of activity. He referred to the participation of young children in various activities and said extra-curricular activities are imperative for overall growth and personality development. He advised students to concentrate on sports alongside academics as it is necessary for sharpening their capabilities.

Master Ranjeet Singh, Chairman National Academy High School briefed Rana about the academic excellence and strides taken in the extra-curricular activities by the school.

Sanjeev Singh Principal, presented an annual report and highlighted the achievements registered by students in various fields.

On the occasion, students presented a variety programme, depicting different facets of the pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.