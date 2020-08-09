Senior doctor among 6 die of COVID-19, toll 474

378 test +ve in Valley, tally 24,897

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 9: Six people including a senior doctor died of COVID-19 in Kashmir today taking the Jammu and Kashmir toll to 474 while Valley reported 378 new Coronavirus cases taking the total in J&K tally to 24, 897.

A 45 year old doctor from Pampore area of Pulwama district of South Kashmir today died at SKIMS Soura. He was admitted to the hospital last month on 25th.

Dr Mir, a Medical Officer, had been treating COVID-19 patients for the past four months and in the process, contracted the virus. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. He was later shifted to an Intensive Care Unit as he could not maintain oxygen saturation and passed away this morning.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the family of the doctor, who was working as a Medical Officer in Pulwama.

In his message, the LG prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the great corona warrior and strength to the bereaved family members. Sinha also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mir.

An 80 year old woman from Hawal area of Srinagar who was undergoing treatment at SKIMS died of COVID-19 today.

A 70 year old man from Magam in district Budgam died of COVID-19 at SKIMS Medical College Bemina today. He had metastasis and was admitted to the hospital recently.

A 60 year old woman from Matharhama village in Kulgam district admitted to SKIMS Medical College Bemina died today. She was admitted to hospital on Aug 6.

A 65 year old man from Lal Bazar area of Srinagar who was admitted to SKIMS on Aug 4 died today.

A 65 year old man from Kupwara died at CD Hospital Dalagate Srinagar today. He was referred from SMHS.

With these deaths 474 people have died duo to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 440 were from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 150 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla 82, Budgam 35, Anantnag 32, Kulgam 30, Pulwama 30, Kupwara 27, Shopian 24, Bandipora 18 and Ganderbal 7.

And Kashmir today reported 378 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 24, 897.

Srinagar reported 155 cases, Baramulla 44, Pulwama 22, Kulgam 15, Shopian 6, Anantnag 32, Budgam 10, Kupwara 26, Bandipora 50 and Ganderbal 18.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 6155 cases followed by Baramulla with 2137, Pulwama 1829, Kulgam 1609, Budgam 1533, Shopian 1520, Anantnag 1553, Kupwara 1256, Bandipora 1022 and Ganderbal 672.

Meanwhile, 262 more COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir.