Senior Balochistan politician, three others shot dead

LAHORE: A senior politician was shot dead along with his minor grandson and two security guards on Saturday in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Amanullah Zehri was returning to his residence in the wee hours when his convoy was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in Khuzdar district, said Deputy Commissioner Major Muhammad.

“Zehri, his 14-year-old grandson Mardan Zehri and his two guards were killed on the spot,” Muhammad said. (AGENCIES)