Chidambaram says detention of Cong J-K chief illegal

Congress leader P Chidambaram during at a press conference at AICC on Wednesday in New Delhi. Express Photo by Amit Mehra. 27.09.2017. *** Local Caption *** Congress leader P Chidambaram during at a press conference at AICC on Wednesday in New Delhi. Express Photo by Amit Mehra. 27.09.2017.

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday dubbed the detention of party’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir as “outrageously illegal” and hoped that the courts will take cognizance of the matter.

In a series of tweets, the former Finance Minister said Mir is under house arrest in Jammu since Friday.

“There was no written order of detention. Outrageously illegal … I hope the courts will act and secure the liberty of citizens,” he wrote. (AGENCIES)

 

