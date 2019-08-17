DGP reviews security in south Kashmir districts

ANANTNAG: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh visited Pulwama and Anantnag districts in south Kashmir on Saturday to review security arrangements and said prohibitory orders will be relaxed in more areas on Sunday.

Restrictions on the movement of people were eased and landline phone services restored in some areas of Kashmir Valley, even as stringent security arrangements remained in place.

Director General of Police (DGP) Singh, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani and CRPF IG Rajesh Kumar Yadav, reviewed the deployment of security forces of the national highway from Srinagar to Anantnag.