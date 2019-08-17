PKL: Bengaluru Bulls overcome Tamil Thalaivas 32-21

CHENNAI: Bengaluru Bulls posted a 32-21 win over Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on

Saturday.

The contest was always going to be about Bengaluru’s raiding prowess and Thalaivas’ resolute defence and Pawan

Sehrawat’s storming early raids meant the former found themselves 5-0 up in the opening four minutes of the match.

Thalaivas’ poor form in the do-or-die raids continued as they lost Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bappu.

Bengaluru Bulls tackled the Thalaivas’ last man Manjeet Chillar to inflict the first All-Out of the game

and silenced the home crowd as the scoreline read 10-0.

Tamil Thalaivas tried to rally as they tackled Pawan Sehrawat twice and Shabbir Bapu picked two points in a single

raid. But, Bengaluru Bulls went into the halftime break 17-10.

Ajith Kumar managed to get out of the grasp of Sehrawat and a brilliant foothold from Ran Singh meant Bengaluru’s lead got narrowed down to just five as the teams resumed play. (AGENCIES)