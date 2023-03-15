Seminar on ‘Inter- generational bonding’ at Cluster University

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: School of Social Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu, in collaboration with National Institute of Social Defence, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and RRTC Anugraha Delhi, organised one- day awareness programme on Intergenerational bonding for students on the theme “Inter- Generational Bonding and Understanding”.

The whole event was organized under the venerated patronage of Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Prof Bechan Lal. The chief guest on the occasion was renowned Social Gerontologist Dr Anubha Chaudhary, National Chairperson of Anugraha, a Nodal Agency with the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Resource Persons at the event were Advocate Deepali Arora, a well known Legal Expert and Social activist and Prof Shapia Shameem from the Department of Education, GCOE, Jammu.

In her address, Prof Sindhu Kapoor, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu, impressed upon the young minds to understand the ageing process and remain sensitive towards the elders.

Shapia Shameem, resource person of the first technical session, dwelled upon the need to understand the Social, psychological and emotional attributes of old age people; whereby it becomes the responsibility of young generation to engage with elderly in compassionate manner.

Advocate Deepali Arora, resource person of the second technical session, elaborately highlighted the legal rights of the senior citizens. She emphasized upon the duties of children towards their parents and grandparents.

Dr Neetu Kumari, Assistant Professor, School of Social Sciences, CLUJ, also shared her experiences and underlined the importance of elders in an aware society.

In her Presidential remarks, Dr Anubha Chaudhary described her journey of initiating the concept of “ageing with dignity”. Very eloquently, she exhorted the students to value their Indic roots and remain dutiful to aged persons around them. She listed the problems generally faced by elderly people and also sensitized the young participants as regards intergenerational gaps and related issues.

In a symbolic gesture, gatekeeper Saheb Singh was felicitated to mark the occasion. The whole program was ably conducted by Dr Roshi Charak, Asstt Prof, Department of History. The formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Waseem Rashid, Asstt Prof, Dept of History, School of Social Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu.