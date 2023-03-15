Itoo reviews projects under JJM

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 15: A meeting to review the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in District Samba, was held here today.

The meeting was chaired jointly by Mission Director, Dr. GN Itoo and District Development Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta and threadbare discussion on progress of ongoing works of JJM.

Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department Jammu, Hamesh Manchanda, Superintending Engineer Hydraulic Circle Jammu- Er. Vivek Kohli, Executive Engineer PHE Div. Samba Er. Brij Moham, Executive Engineer Ground Water Division Jammu, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti PHE division Samba, Technical Officer PHE Div. Samba Pawandeep Singh Soni and DIO Samba . Besides, all AEEs Of Samba PHE Division Samba, DPMU JJM District Samba Rakesh Gupta and other line departments were present in meeting.

During the meeting, Dr Itoo said that JJM being a national flagship program needs more dedication and follow-up for the completion of all projects with the involvement of District administrations and PRIs. He stressed out-come based efforts and ensuring strict completion of work as per timeline.

During the meeting, he recommended the monitoring of water quality at the grossroot level by way of capacity building of the local community. He laid stress on using techniques like Critical Path Method (CPM) and Resource Management System for better control and understanding of the priority areas and discerning the way forward to complete each work on time.

He discussed component wise works and stressed on the speedy completion of the schemes.

The meeting was informed that out of 112 JJM schemes, 81 have been allotted and work on 75 schemes was in progress and three schemes have been completed and another six schemes will be completed by end of this month. The remaining ongoing schemes will be completed in the next three to four months, while the allotment process for remaining 31 schemes is underway.

The meeting was informed that Tap Water Connections to Public Institutions in Rural areas are 1539, which includes Schools, Anganwadi Centers, Health Institutions and Gram Panchayat Building and Water Quality Testing Progress total Number of tests conducted till date (during the year 2022-23) are 5925.

DC directed concerned officials to enhance the transparency and effectiveness in monitoring of the works including functioning of NGOs empanelled as Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs). These ISAs are going to work across villages and help in capacity building of Gram panchayats, PaniSamities and perform other support activities as well informed DC Samba.