DC Rajouri, VC DDC listen people’s issues

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Mar 15: The Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal along with Vice Chairperson DDC, Shabir Khan recently held a public outreach camp at the Dehrilayote Panchayat in Manjakote block to hear the grievances of the people.

At the camp, the Vice Chairperson DDC and DC Rajouri listened to the problems faced by the people and took prompt action to ensure that their issues were addressed.

Among the issues projected on the occasion were water scarcity, shortage of staff in government schools, speedy execution of JJM projects, upgradation of sub centre Gagrote to dispensary, shortage of electricity poles, construction of road from Jawa to Mui, Sports Stadium at panchayat lower Dehrilayote, shortage of water pipes etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration is working at its best level to provide basic facilities at their doorsteps and best possible measures are being taken in this regard.

He also assured the people that their problems would be resolved within a stipulated period of time. He also asked the local panchayats to ensure that the government’s welfare schemes are properly implemented and monitored.

In response to the issue of shortage of electricity poles, he assured the public that adequate number of electricity poles would be provided to the public under RDSS scheme of the PDD sector.

Regarding the timely completion of JJM projects, he asked the officers to ensure that various JJM projects being carried out in the block are completed in time for the benefit of the general public.

DC Rajouri also called for curbing the mounting drug menace in the district. He urged all stakeholders to come together to address the issue and put an end to it. He asked the public to inform the Police and other concerned officials about any suspicious activity related to drug use or trade.

During his address, the Vice Chairperson DDC, Shabir Khan said that the District Development Council and the District Administration have been making persistent efforts to provide quality services to the common masses. In order to ensure that the public do not face any inconvenience, these services are being provided at their doorsteps.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also conducted whirlwind tour of the block Manjakote and inspected various developmental projects there. He asked the officers to work with added zeal to meet the expectations of the general public.