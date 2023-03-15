PHDCCI Kashmir takes up issues with Director Industries

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Kashmir (PHDCCI) held a detailed meeting with Saloni Rai-Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir where issues related to existing and new Industrial affairs were discussed.

The delegation was headed by Vicky Shaw, Chairman PHDCCI-Kashmir and was joined by PHDCCI-Kashmir Industrial Affairs & MSME Committee convener Himayu Wani and Syed Pervaiz Qalander along with Deputy Director PHDCCI-Kashmir.

The meeting witnessed discussion over existing Industry, upcoming Industries, issues with lending institutions, land allotment and DPR related matter and also the revisions to policies of Industries and Commerce, land availability for common infrastructure facilities and skill gap analysis for Industry that was suggested to be bridged through employee upskilling and reskilling.

During the meeting PHDCCI Chairman Vicky Shaw reiterated the PHDCCI mission. “We aim to have direct coordination with the government and act as the bridge between the new and existing entrants for ease of doing business in Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

Director I&C, Saloni Rai gave a positive response to PHDCCI and said that she is more than willing to intervene with the PHDCCI in coordinating and ensuring handholding of the new entrants in business and trade. She asked to endorse the cases where there is technical glitch in banking, DPR or if there is any other operational issue that needs to be brought in her notice immediately so that immediate and precise action will be taken.

The delegation of PHDCCI was heard patiently by Director Industries and resolution of the specific identified issues will be addressed and resolved was assured by Saloni Rai.