DC Jammu visits Akhnoor, Pargwal, listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today conducted extensive tour of Akhnoor and Pargwal where she listened to people’s grievances under weekly block diwas and also reviewed development works.

DDC Member Akhnoor Sharda Bhau, ADC L&O Harvinder Singh, CPO Yoginder Katoch, ACD Preeti Sharma, CEO Suraj Singh Rathore, CMO Harbaksh Singh, SDM Akhnoor Akhil Sadotra along with PRIs, District and Sectoral officers were also present on the occasion.

In the first leg of tour, the grievance redressal camp was organised at Panchayat Garkhal where scores of individuals and deputations, including PRI members projected demands and apprised the District Administration about the problems faced by the inhabitants of their respective areas.

Being a border village, various issues included crop compensation, road connectivity, irrigation facility for crops, ambulance facility, early release of PMAY, up-dation of ration cards, shortage of staffs, irregular water supply were mainly highlighted by the locals.

The DC passed on spot directions to the concerned departments for ensuring the redressal of the issue highlighted by people on priority and in a time bound manner.

While addressing the gathering, the DC said the Block Diwas ensures doorstep public service delivery and redressal of the genuine grievances of the common man. She called for coordination and collaboration among the departments and PRIs to achieve desired development objectives besides timely intervention and action to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited Indripatti Bridge in Pargwal to inspect the construction works. She asked the concerned agency to expedite the pace of work so that the work is completed at the earliest and the local residents can get the benefits of road connectivity in this far flung area.