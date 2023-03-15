Principal Secretary I&C chairs Investor Facilitation Meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) today organised a J&K Investor Facilitation Meet for Investors, Industrial Associations and trade bodies of J&K under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C), Prashant Goyal.

Principal Secretary, while addressing the meet, appreciated JKTPO for hosting such sessions where all investors, trade bodies, industrial associations and other officials share the same platform to have a threadbare discussion on the issues faced by industrialists.

He said “Government wants to work in sync with the investors in their journey and guide them in every possible way to resolve their grievances. He also highlighted various steps being taken up by the Industry and Commerce Department to improve the business ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir such as fully operational Single Window System, upgradation and amendments of J&K Industrial ecosystem policies.

Principal Secretary assured that such meetings will be regularly scheduled in both the divisions to facilitate investors as per the directions of Lieutenant Governor, J&K.

Secretary, Revenue Department, Dr Puyush Singla, briefed the gathering about the e-services and the ICT interventions adopted by the revenue department. He assured special attention to the matters related to industrialists such as change of land use, registration of private industrial estates and timely monitoring of disposing the cases in a time bound manner.

The Investors were briefed about the BRAP reforms and services completed which are active on Single window system. The system has been incorporated with all the incentive calculators, SOP’s and guide flow for applying for any service.

The session had one to one discussion with investors, industrial associations and trade bodies regarding the issues faced by them in different verticals such as land, power, change of land use, industrial estates, environmental clearances etc.

Earlier, on the occasion, Director General, Industries & Commerce, Anoo Malhotra, said that “We are fully committed to walk side by side with all the investors of J&K who are helping us to develop industrial ecosystem in J&K. We intend to work collectively with all the investors in their business Odyssey and the government will go extra miles to facilitate and resolve their issues. The Unit holder can establish the units almost free with the incentives that J&K will be giving in next 10 years.

The purpose of the meet was to hear the grievances and issues of investors including of those who have been allotted land under J&K land allotment policy. The event also aimed at to solve their issues under one platform to actualize the investment on ground through a one stop facilitation process.

The meet was attended by Secretary in Industries & Commerce Department, Smita Sethi; MD JPDCL, Shiv Anant Tayal; Member Secretary Pollution Control Board, K Ramesh Kumar; MD SIDCO/SICOP, Rakesh Minhas; Chief Engineer JPDCL and other senior officials.