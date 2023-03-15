Defeat communal, divisive agenda of BJP: Wani, Bhalla

Cong takes out protest march at Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Mar 15: A massive ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ Yatra/protest march was taken out in Rajouri town by Congress activists led by JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla today.

They were accompanied by chief spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma, Shabir Khan Vice Chairman DDC Rajouri. The march started from Panja Chowk Jawahar Nagar and it was culminated at Gujjar Mandi near Abdullah bridge at Rajouri. Speaking on the occasion, Wani said that people are now joining `Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign in large numbers after Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said that in order to save the democracy in the country today, the Congress is successfully fulfilling the initiative it has taken to remove the politics of fear and pressure of the BJP from the minds of the people. He said that the main aim of the Congress is to strengthen mutual brotherhood in the society and it will continue to achieve it.

Lambasting the Government, Wani said that without an elected Government J&K and its people are being neglected and overlooked. He said that the BJP regime has antagonized all sections of people whether it is the youth, Government employees, women or even children, this Government has hurt every section of the society. Expressing his anguish over “mounting problems” of the common masses, Wani said that during last nine years the Union Government has done nothing to solve basic problems of the people.

Raman Bhalla asked the central Government when it would ensure a congenial atmosphere for elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir and elect a Government of the people in the State. He also accused the BJP of failing to read the pulse of J&K people and said it cannot shun and run away from owning the responsibility of creating this mess and back-stabbing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The directionless, agenda-less and clueless policy of the BJP Government has left the people of Jammu and Kashmir in complete despair and this is a grave national concern. BJP govt lacks economic roadmap for inclusion and progress for the people of J&K, said Bhalla.

Ravinder Sharma and Shabir Khan criticized ‘the wrong policies adopted by the BJP Government at Centre and said the it is fully responsible for the damages caused to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, trade and tourism sector, besides failing to address development issues and vowed to continue to expose the misadventures of the BJP Govt in public domain.

The protest rally was organized by DCC president Rajouri Shabir Ahmed Khan and attended by Refugee Cell Congress Chairman Amrit Bali, Sajad Tariq, Anil Chopra, Shakeel Mir, Rajesh Gupta, Lalit Mahajan, Molvi Gulzar and others.