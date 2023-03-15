AJKPC protests, demands justice for guards, gardeners

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 15: All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), a registered organization working for strengthening the grassroot level democracy in J&K today held a peace march-cum-protest in Srinagar seeking justice for the temporary guards and gardeners of the Rural Development Department who had been associated with the department for decades together but not recognized as regular daily wagers by the Government.

Anil Sharma, president, AJKPC leading the march from Partap Park to Press Colony Srinagar along with other elected Panchayat members and senior functionaries of the organization raised slogans, demanding justice for these poor temporary Malis, Chowkidars and urged the J&K Government to formulate a policy for these people.

While interacting with the media persons during the march, Sharma informed that many of these temporary workers are over aged now and they had given the precious years of their youth for the government and now at this age they are no more fit for any other job thus the government must show magnanimity and absorb them in regular employment in phased manner.

It was also informed by the other Panchayat members that many temporary guards and gardeners have also given their land to the Government for raising different infrastructure and buildings, with assurance of regular jobs this promise was never fulfilled.

They said several times memorandum and repeated reminders have been submitted to the officers of Rural Development Department regarding this important issue but no one paid any heed to this genuine demand.

AJKPC resolved that it shall continue holding such protests till the justice is done with these poor workers.

The prominent people who attended the peaceful march include Sarpanches and Panches include Manoj Pandita, Omkar Nath Rajdhan, Shahnawaz Zargar, FayazAhmed, Rameez Yusuf, Sadiq Ahmed, Saleem Naagbal, Sanaulla Khan, Ahmed Ullah Manzoor, Jangheer Ahmed, Sameer Nazir, Masood Rafiq and others.