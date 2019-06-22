Seminar on `Intellectual Property Rights’ organized at BBIA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra organised one day seminar on `Intellectual Property Rights’ at Bari Brahamana Industrial Association office, SIDCO Complex today.

Dr CK Sehgal, renowned corporate personality was the key speaker on the occasion, who is having Post Doctorate Fellowship from Warwick University (UK), and is in India for the last over 25 years. He has a vast experience in corporate sector including marketing, Petrochemicals and Pharmaceuticals.

The guest faculty shared its views on “How IPR adds value to business in respect of trade mark, word-mark, design and patent and what is patentable which results in Intangible assets.”

General Manager, DIC Jammu, Ms Namrita and Abhishek Vaidya resource persons also spoke on the occasion. The other officers present on the occasion included Joint Director Sandesh Sharma (DOI&C ), Mohinder Sharma, Assistant Director, Indra Thakur Project Manager, Lalit Mahajan president BBIA, Rattan Dogra, president AOI Gangyal, Deepak Dewan, Jatinder Aul and others.

The workshop covered the aspects including, historical background how IPR came into being with introducing monopoly as a new word in English dictionary, IPR as intangible asset for business , different types of UIPR and brief introduction of Trademark, copy right and patent.

The seminar also focused on ways and means required to add value to business by taking up IPR and patents. The guest faculty highlighted the things that are to be required to be patented so that the industries well know how their patents rights are infringed.