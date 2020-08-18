Sehrish chairs introductory meet with Jr KAS officers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Director Information and Public Relations, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today held an introductory meet with the Jr. Scale KAS probationers who recently joined the department.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sehrish gave the incoming officers a brief outline about the working, nature and functioning of the department.

Dr. Sehrish also gave a brief outline about the media houses of Jammu and Kashmir and explained to them various roles of DIPR.

She also apprised them about the new roles of DIPR in the age of digital world.

Dr. Sehrish while welcoming the officers, asked them to work with honesty, dedication, enthusiasm, utilizing their full capabilities and wished them good luck for their tenure at DIPR. She encouraged them to bring in new ideas and contribute positively in the functioning of the department.

Joint Director (HQ), Parveen Kumar, Administrative Officer, SND Andrabi and other senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.