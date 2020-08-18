Cong habitual of playing divisive politics: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta toured Trikuta Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Deeli and Nanak Nagar areas and took stock of the basic amenities. He also started some development works.

Kavinder Gupta while lambasting the Congress said it is their habit of playing divisive politics just to befool the public on various issues. “They are least concerned about Jammu Division. These are the parties which are responsible for the turmoil in the valley and responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from valley”, he added.

Kavinder Gupta appealed to the public to get united and strengthen BJP so that these parties are taught a lesson. He asked the party cadre to reach out to public in every nook and corner to spread the achievements of last 6 years.

He was saying this during a joining programme organized by Bharat Bhushan Mandal General Secretary, Monu Slathia, Kashmir Singh and Dalbir Singh at Deeli. Ashok Sharma along with his supporters joined the BJP on the occasion.

Vinay Gupta welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Gupta also started drain work in Ward Number 20 in presence of Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, Former MLC and senior BJP leader Vikram Randhawa, Baldev Billawria and Councillor Rahul Kumar.

The construction work will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh.

While addressing the gathering said the many developmental works are undertaken by the different agencies in Jammu.

Gupta added that every elected Councillors is doing commendable job and appealed to general public to come forward with any left out work.

He also appealed to reach out to Councillors so that the pending works are taken up with the administration for necessary approvals and execution.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Neeraj Lucky Puri, Narinder Koki, Nayan Gupta, Sandeep Gupta, Vijay Verma, Rachit Khosla and Kapil Khurana.