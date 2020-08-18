Political uncertainty main cause of development deficit: Bhalla

Cong leader visits rain, flood hit areas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla today visited rain affected areas where midnight rain put public in trouble in many low-lying areas after water entered houses of the people.

While visiting affected areas including Amar Colony, Ward 3, Govindpura Jammu Cantonment, Bahu Fort Gorkha Nagar area ,Bhalla said extensive damage done to boundary wall of Shishu Smadhian at Bahu Fort Gorkha Nagar, land sliding near Har Ki Podi .Also one side of the circular road connecting Panjatirthi, 3 vehicles parked here fell down the hill. Not only this, the boundary wall near Sulabh toilets built in the Government Medical College Hospital premises of Jammu also fell in the grip of this rain. Overnight rains created havoc in Jammu with a major portion of the busy Circular Road connecting the Chief Minister’s residence and Raj Bhavan caving in, causing damage to three parked cars. He said the water supply to several localities in the old city was disrupted due to high silt and erratic power supply.

Raising question mark over Administration’s arrangement to face Monsoon, Bhalla said despite the deficient monsoon rain in Jammu,two to three hours rain has exposed tall claims of Govt. Bhalla reminded BJP Govt that people want development, employment opportunities, better infrastructure and other basic requirements like adequate water and power supply. He alleged that the BJP befooled the people of this city with dreams of making Jammu a Smart City, for the past one year, there has been no discussions and deliberations with the elected Corporators on the status and work done towards making Jammu a Smart City. There is no plan for solid waste management the whole process of waste collection is primitive and flawed, sewerage plant all exist on papers only.

He said the political uncertainty is the main cause behind development deficit. Her suggested the Govt to give major thrust to focus on the public issues, which have remained unattended during previous PDP-BJP regime and ignored even under Governor’s Rule. Congress leader said that governance is the continuing process and the projects taken in hand for the public welfare by any Government should be continued ahead which ever Government takes over later. He said Centre claims having provided huge funds to J&K during past several years but the said amount has not been properly utilized. Bhalla claimed that political uncertainty in J&K during last over four years has remained the major cause behind the development deficit.