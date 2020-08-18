Div Com takes stock of land acquisition for USBRL project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Defence Estate Officers to review the disbursement of rental compensation to the owners of the land under the Army use.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the total land hired by the Army in their respective districts. Besides, the DCs also informed about the total rental cases in their districts. It was informed that the disbursement of rental compensation amount to the land owners is being paid regularly in all the districts. “There are some pending cases in the districts and the administration is working on their resolutions”, the meeting was told.

The Div Com asked the DCs to redress the grievances of the land owners whose land is acquired and hired by the Army.

The Div Com instructed the Defence Estate Officer to coordinate with Revenue authorities and resolve the issues.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Central, ADDC Jammu, Defence Estate Officer and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Earlier, in another meeting the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on land acquisition for Katra Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar -Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Northern Railway (USBRL), Assistant Commissioner Central and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioner Ramban along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Div Com sought details of land acquisition cases, structure removal and disbursement of compensation in the district. The DC Ramban informed that most of the cases have been resolved and land has been handed over to executing agencies, while a few pending cases are also under process and would be resolved soon. It was further informed that 80 percent land compensation has been disbursed to the land owners and work on remaining is in process.

He directed district administration Ramban for early resolution of the land acquisition cases, disbursement of compensation to the owners and structure removal and bottlenecks for smooth execution of work on prestigious railway project for its timely completion.