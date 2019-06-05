SEECC to protest if regularization of incharge cadres is delayed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: School Education Employees Coordination Committee (SEECC) has decided to organize protests across the State against the delay in regularization of the in-charge cadres of School Education Department.

Addressing a press conference here today State Chairman of SEECC, Amar Nath Thakur said despite clear order of Chief Secretary to all administrative secretaries to regularize all in-charge cadres till April 2019, nothing has been done as no regularization orders of in-charge Gazetted cadre of School Education Department has been issued so for.

Thakur demanded issuance of regularization orders of all cadres, DPC lists of all streams of +2 lecturers to fill up all 2500 vacant posts of lecturers, adjustment of senior lecturers promoted as incharge Principals, regularize the salary of Head Teachers, ReT teachers, liability of 227 Head Teachers of district Kathua to be cleared on account of three months Dec 2017, Jan and Feb, 2018.

The Coordination Committee requested the Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai and Chief Secretary to get the regularization orders issued at the earliest of all 8000 in charge officers and lecturers of Education Department