Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated at Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June, 5: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great religious fervor and gaiety here.

The celebration marked the culmination of fasting month of Ramadan by Muslim community following the sight of moon. Towards the end of Rozas there is a custom of holding community gathering known as Iftaars and people generously offer financial assistance (Zakat) to poor.

Sunni community led by Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam performed Namaz at Eidgah under chairmanship of Imam Hafeez Ghulam Mohd Imamiya Juma, while Shia community lead by Anjuman Imamiya performed Namaz at Polo Ground. Thousands of Muslims from city and its periphery also joined the Namaz. Soon after the Namaz people greeted each other and wished Eid Mubarak.

Chief Executive Councillor/ Chairman LAHDC Leh and MP Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal congratulated the entire Muslims community on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr. Communal harmony is the essence of Eid-u1-Fitr and every religion must work towards religious tolerance and brotherhood, said Jamyang. “Our peace must not be disturbed in any sense by any outside factor in any manner to interrupt our communal harmony” he added.

While addressing large gathering at Eidgah Leh, Dr. Abdul Qayoum, President Anjuman Moin Ul Islam, Leh hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood in J&K State in general and Ladakh region in particular.

President Anjuman Imamia Ashraf Ali Barcha spoke in brief about the importance of holy month of Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr.

MLC Chering Dorjay, Former MLA Nawang Rigzin Jora, Municipal Committee President Dr.Eshy Namgyal, Additional SP Leh Suresh Kumar and Congress President Tsering Namgyal also greeted the Muslims Community.