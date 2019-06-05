Capacity-building program organized for Pithoos, Pony & Palki operators

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 5: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) organized a day-long capacity building programme for Ponywallas, Pithoos and Palkiwallas at the Spiritual Growth Centre here.

In all, about 200 service providers who are operating on the track between Katra and Bhawan participated in the programme.

The service providers were imparted training in varied aspects, which included equine transport code to ensure safety of the mounted pilgrims; equine health code which comprised specifications related to ideal equine shelters, feeding and watering in stables, health standards of equines plying on the track and vaccination schedule for better upkeep of the equines etc. The training was imparted by the resource persons from Sahyog and Brooke’s India.

It is pertinent to mention that Shrine Board has organized such capacity building programmes for the service providers in recent past also. Vivek Verma, Additional Chief Executive Officer informed the audience that more such programmes are envisaged in future and exhorted the service providers to work in tandem with the Shrine Board officials and help in providing professional and selfless service to the pilgrims on track.

Dr Arvind Karwani, Deputy Chief Executive Officer informed the participants about medical and veterinary services available in the Shrine area and emphasized on need of maintaining hygiene and sanitation standards.

On this occasion, florescent safety vests were also provided by the Shrine Board to the Ponywallas and Pithoos.

Among those present on the occasion were Vinay Khajuria (ACF), Deputy Managers, Sham Singh and Sanjeev Kotwal and other officers of the Shrine Board.