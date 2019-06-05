Retd non-gazetted police personnel hold protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum today held a protest demonstration here at Exhibition Ground to press the Government to fulfill their long pending demand regarding pay anomaly.

A large number of retired non-gazetted police personnel under the leadership Ajit Singh (chairman of the Forum) gathered at Exhibition Ground and started raised slogans against the Government for ignoring their long pending demand regarding pay anomalies.

Addressing the protestors, Ajit Singh said that Government is giving the effect of its Order No 229-F of 2014 dated 7-10-2014 regarding pay anomaly, from the date of order though the effect should be given from the year 1996 when Fifth Pay Commission was implemented throughout the State leaving only police department.

He criticized the Government and the Police Department for ignoring the just and genuine demand of the poor police pensioners, stating that since the Forum launched their struggle to get their rights, Government is constituting committee after committee but doing nothing to redress the issue.

Singh said that first pay anomaly committee was formed in the year 2009, another was constituted on September 2011 and the third one was formed on April 2016. He said that the Forum wants that like previous two committees, the third one should not be time killing. “As such we want to know the time frame because the issue is lingering on from last 20 years”, he added.

Stating that Central Government has recently issued ordinance regarding one rank one pension, he said that the State Government should also follow the same pattern in the police department. He also sought concession for retired police personnel for conducting any function in the police auditorium.